Indiana Supreme Court issues ruling on train lawsuit

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - The Indiana Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Norfolk Southern Railroad company in a lawsuit over the company refusing to pay fines issued by local governments.
The court found that in this case federal regulations outlined in by the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act and the Federal Railroad Safety Act superseded the state law.
The lawsuit came from the Allen County government after the railroad company refused to pay 23 fines that were issued for their trains blocking railroad crossing for longer than the 10 minutes Indiana state law permits.
Issues with the Norfolk Southern Railroad company are not unique to Allen County. As we’ve reported, residents in Gibson County have taken exception to trains blocking their railroad crossings as well.
Jim Tate, a resident of Gibson County told us in April that he’s seen trains blocking a crossing on County Road 150 East for days at a time.
“They blocked this crossing with as many as three trains at a time for hours, days,” Tate said. “The longest one was they left a coal train sitting there for five days and it never moved.”
According to Tate, the Norfolk Southern railroad company has received over 70 fines for that one intersection alone.
The supreme court’s ruling will allow trains to remained parked at crossings for as long as needed. The court said in it’s ruling, “to shorten blockages, Norfolk Southern would have to run trains faster, run shorter trains, or “cut” trains into segments—an onerous process that requires more than ten minutes of reassembly and brake tests.” According to court documents this would result in violations of ICCTA regulations.
The case was brought before the Indiana supreme court after Norfolk Southern appealed the decision of the Indiana Court of Appeals.
