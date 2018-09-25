Heavy rain floods many areas of Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Heavy rains brought flash flooding to many areas of the Tri-State.
Much of the water receded quickly, but some is still covering roadways.
In Evansville, Bellemeade and Englewood had high water, but it’s already gone.
Areas of Virginia and Maryland Street also saw very high water. Reporter Joseph Payton captured video.
On the west side, viewer Deyton King showed us the high water on Middle Mount Vernon near Boehne Camp. Although he tells us he was in a large truck, it’s never a good idea to drive over flooded roadways. You never know if the water has washed the road away.
As one driver found out, even large trucks can get stuck in the high water.
Even major roadways had to be shut down as the heavy rain fell.
Streets also flooded in part of Newburgh. Dan Katz sent in this photo.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.