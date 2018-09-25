Fall weather returns soon

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Wet weather arrived as predicted with nearly 2″ falling at Evansville Regional Airport and numerous reports of flash flooding around Evansville. Severe threat did not materialize, although a few scattered thunderstorms may pop up tonight. Once the cold front crosses the region on Wednesday, we’ll be treated to dry and cool conditions. Highs will stay in the mid 70′s and lows will dip into the lower 50′s. Rain chances still on the horizon for early next week, so it may be a damp start to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.