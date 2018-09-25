EVSC’s Hangers store receives $25k grant

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A big boost for the EVSC’s Hangers store.
State Farm gave the EVSC $25,000 to help provide the important community resource. Every year, nearly 2,500 students use Hangers.
The grant allows Hangers to buy extra clothes and supplies for kids, making sure everyone has what they
“The impact goes beyond the students, we’ve seen the impact affect their families, our volunteers and the EVSC family rallies behind what hangers is able to provide, because they are then able to go into the classroom with confidence and excel,” explains Maureen Barton, Executive Director of EVSC Foundation.
Hangers beat thousands of national submissions for the grant.
