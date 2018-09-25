EPD revamps recruitment pitch as score of officers retire

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - You may have noticed something new circulating on the Evansville Police Department’s social media pages.
Faces split to show how officers are normal people. It’s part of a recruitment campaign.
The recruitment push comes as a wave of officers brought on in the 90s are starting to retire. Police say this campaign has a few levels to it.
It helps officers learn more about each other. It helps the city of Evansville get a closer look at their police officers.
But it also helps people to see themselves in these officers and apply if they are interested.
Becoming an officer is a long and intense process. It includes a physical and written test, and a polygraph.
Officer Phil Smith says this cycle of new hires likely won’t be on the street for another year. Smith says they are looking for applicants who are invested in our community, have morals and integrity, and are just good people.
“We weren’t born police officers,” explained Officer Smith. "We’re the same people that shop at the same stores as you, eat at the same restaurants, so you get to see a little bit about them. It’s much, but a little bio information of the officers behind the badge. It also gives opportunities to those who may not have thought, “I could be a police officer. Wow, this is a normal person like me.”
If you are interested in a career with the EPD, click the following link: New EPD Employment Application.
Applications for the next officer selection process will be accepted through October 31.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.