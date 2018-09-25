ECHO Housing Corp. updates Evansville City Council on new accountability policies

EVANSVILLE (WFIE) - During Monday night’s City Council meeting, ECHO Housing Corp. Executive Director Chris Metz addressed council with a detailed update of its new accountability policies.
The changes come six months after allegations that former Executive Director Stephanie TenBarge misused funds.
City Council is considering an ordinance to withhold funds from ECHO Housing Corp. It has been tabled until November to give law enforcement time to investigate and for ECHO Housing Corp. to revamp its policies following a forensic audit.
Both Evansville Police and federal agencies have ongoing investigations.
In July, ECHO Housing Corp. gave EPD a final draft of the forensic audit. Metz says now, they are just waiting on reinstatement from the Department of Metropolitan Development.
City Council asked Metz attend Monday to provide a brief update on where things were in the corporation’s efforts to prevent potential future embezzlement.
Metz detailed changes made with a summary from their 15 page policies and procedures document. He says it is likely they now have the most significant internal controls and intense segregation of duties of any nonprofit their size.
Some of the changes Metz detailed:
-All ECHO Housing Corp. checks require two signatures now. Before, checks less than $600 only required one signature.
-Payroll has been outsourced to a local accounting firm.
-The Board of Directors receives a list each Friday of the week’s financial transactions.
-The Board of Directors and the treasurer receive bank statements.
-All transactions over $1,000 need approval from the Board of Directors now.
-All transactions over $5,000 need approval from the Board of Directors and two competitive bids now.
-The Executive Director no longer is involved in the day to day accounting functions. That is now in the Office Administrator’s hands.
-They are drafting a whistle blower policy to make it safe for someone to report any potential future misuse.
Metz also noted that the Board of Directors was out of compliance with too few members. They have added one with another on the way, bringing the total to seven members. He says they have a goal of nine in the future.
When asked by Council if anyone else other than TenBarge was involved in the misconduct, Metz declined to comment. He says transparency is important to them, especially now, but he cannot comment due to the ongoing investigation.
Metz also provided updates on ECHO Housing Corp. projects.
Garfield Commons is finished, and both buildings are fully occupied. That’s 47 units of affordable housing in Jacobsville.
Crews are half way through construction of Garvin Lofts. That will provide 27 units for people experiencing chronic homelessness and medical disability.
As leaders in the Promise Zone, Metz says they have received hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding for lead remediation in homes with unsafe lead levels.
In October, ECHO Housing Corp. is planning an Expungement Program. It will give people a second chance and a clean slate to find gainful employment after released from jail.
