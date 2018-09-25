Drake trips up UE volleyball, 3-1, in Des Moines

After the Bulldogs took game three by a score of 25-12, the squads battled it out in the fourth set. An Alondra Vazquez ace, followed by a Tam kill saw UE jump out to a 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs reeled off five in a row to take their first advantage at 5-3. After UE tied it up at 6-6, DU pushed back with four in a row. Just as fast as the Bulldogs went back in front, the Aces came back with six straight points. Two came from Mildrelis Rodriguez, who had a pair of aces.