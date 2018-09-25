Attempted burglary leaves shirtless Florida man stuck on roof

(RNN) - A shirtless would-be burglar got himself stuck on the roof of a convenience store on Saturday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
A police report obtained by the Miami Herald identifies the suspect as Michael Monacelli.
Body cam video shows a deputy arriving at the Woodland Food Mart in DeLand, FL, about an hour north of Orlando.
He greeted the store’s owner who explained that he saw a head peak over the roof and heard a man say, “I’m dying. I need help.”
The deputy began shouting towards the roof, trying to make contact with the suspect. His response was muffled so the deputy couldn’t make out exactly what he was saying.
He called for backup and for paramedics. As he waited for them to arrive, the deputy began searching for a way to get up to the roof.
The store owner brought him a ladder and he considered placing it on a platform at the rear of the store in order to reach the roof.
Ultimately, deputies decided to wait for the fire department, who set up a bigger ladder at the front of the store.
To the horror of first responders, as soon as they set the ladder up, the man climbed up to the edge of the roof and sat down.
“Go back,” the deputy pleaded. “Get off the ledge!”
The man backed off and deputies climbed up top with him. When they reached him, they asked him why he climbed up there.
“I needed water,” the man said.
When they all got back to the ground, the man got the water he sought. He took a few sips and was placed in handcuffs.
Jail records show Monacelli is charged with criminal mischief and attempted burglary.
