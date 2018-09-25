On Alert For Strong Thunderstorms

Monday dumped another one inch rain with some areas in western Kentucky picking up 2-inches.
We are under a Slight Risk for severe storms through this evening as a cold front punches through the area. The primary storm concern will be damaging winds. Slow moving storms will be efficient rain producers. Mostly cloudy and humid with rain and thunderstorms likely as high temps reach the lower 80’s.
Rain will end early Wednesday as high temps drop into the lower 70’s. Brighter on Thursday and Friday with high temps in the mid 70’s and low temps in the lower to mid-50’s.
