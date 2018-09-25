Alert Day Storm Threats

The Tuesday morning line of thunderstorms is producing prodigious lightning.
We are under a Slight Risk for severe storms through this evening as a cold front punches through the area. The primary storm concern will be damaging winds. Slow moving storms will be efficient rain producers. Mostly cloudy and humid with rain and thunderstorms likely as high temps reach the lower 80’s.
The hail threat will remain to the north from St. Louis to Terre Haute.
The tornado threat remains to the north of Vincennes and Lawrenceville but includes Indy and Ft. Wayne.
Rain will end early Wednesday as high temps drop into the upper 60′s. Brighter on Thursday and Friday with high temps in the mid 70’s and low temps in the lower to mid-50’s.
