UE Men’s golf takes third at NKU

BATAVIA, Ohio (WFIE) - In the final day of the NKU Fall Collegiate Classic, the University of Evansville men’s golf team clinched a 4th place finish while Dallas Koth tied for second place on the individual leaderboard at Elks Run Golf Club.
UE scored a 291 in the final day to clinch fourth place, just nine behind winner Robert Morris. RMU finished the event with an 865 while the Aces checked in with a tally of 874.
Koth tied for second place as he carded a 72 in the final round. His 3-round total of 213 was three behind RMU’s Chase Miller, who was the medalist. For his effort, Koth was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Evansville clinched three of the top 11 positions with Noah Reese placing second on the team. His final round of 72 saw him take 10th place with a 219. One stroke behind him was Matthew Ladd. His final round total of 75 gave him a 220 for the event, tying him for 11th.
Coming home in a tie for 24th was Spencer Wagner. He was the third UE player to register a 72 on Monday, giving him a total of 226. Jessie Brumley registered a 77 in the last round, totaling a 228 for the weekend.
Gabe Rohleder paced UE’s three individuals. Monday’s round of 72 saw him tie for 24th with a 226. Tyler Roat tied for 38th with a 234. He had his best round of the weekend on Monday, carding a 75. Robert Waggoner also had his best round of the trip, notching an 81 to take 48th place with a 248.
The Aces have next week off before returning to play at the Tom Tontimonia Invitational in Westlake, Ohio on October 8-9.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
