Panthers claim pair of G-MAC football awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WFIE) - After posting their first Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory of the season on Saturday, the Kentucky Wesleyan College football team earned two G-MAC Player of the Week Honors. Landan Thomas brought home the title of G-MAC Offensive Player of the Week while Landan Thomas was named G-MAC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Landan Thomas exploded for 220-yards on six carries, threatening the single-game conference rushing record held by former Panther running back Josiah Israel (237-yards in 2016).
The freshman found the end zone three times on Saturday, tying the single game record at Kentucky Wesleyan and becoming the eighth player since 2016 to score three rushing TD’s across the conference. Two of the scores came from Panther territory, tabbing runs of 51 and 58-yards.
On the season, Thomas ranks third in the conference in rushing while averaging 73.8-yards per game on 44 carries for 6.7-yards per carry.
Derek Barnes had a break out performance, accumulating 330 all-purpose yards, a mark good for fourth best in a single game in conference history. His 100-yard kickoff return midway through the fourth quarter proved to be the game winning score.
The Clearwater, Fla. native was also a threat in the air, hauling in three catches for 142-yards and two touchdowns. He led all G-MAC receivers in yardage on the week.
Barnes is now the league leader in all-purpose yardage with 259-yards on kick returns, 233-yards receiving and 121-yards on punt returns.
Wesleyan will put their two-game win streak on the line this weekend as they host Walsh University at 1 pm CT on Saturday at Independence Bank Field at Steele Stadium. The Panther Tailgate and Food Truck Rally will begin at 11 am CT in the southeast corner of the stadium with live music, food trucks, inflatables, games, and more. For a full list of Homecoming Weekends, please visit www.kwc.edu/homecoming.
