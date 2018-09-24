Panthers claim pair of G-MAC football awards

Wesleyan will put their two-game win streak on the line this weekend as they host Walsh University at 1 pm CT on Saturday at Independence Bank Field at Steele Stadium. The Panther Tailgate and Food Truck Rally will begin at 11 am CT in the southeast corner of the stadium with live music, food trucks, inflatables, games, and more. For a full list of Homecoming Weekends, please visit www.kwc.edu/homecoming.