Months long investigation into Hopkins Co. bank robberies leads to arrests

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - Two men have been arrested in connection with two bank robberies in Hopkins County.
Jayson Collier, 26, and Qwentin Banks, 27, both of Clarksville, Tennessee, are in the Montgomery County, Tennessee, jail facing two counts of Robbery each.
Authorities with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Monday to make the announcement.
They say one of the robberies was Feb. 7 at the U.S. Bank in Mortons Gap. We were told the suspect was armed with a gun.
Another robbery was March 26 at the U.S. Bank in Hanson. Authorities say that suspect was also armed with a gun.
Detectives say their investigation led them a home in Clarksville, and they were able to get a search warrant on April 5.
Collier was arrested at the home on active warrants out of Tennessee.
Authorities say the investigation continued and around 20 more search warrants were executed.
That evidence led them to Banks, who was arrested by U.S. Marshals.
Detectives say investigations into other robberies in different counties helped lead to the charges, and more charges from different agencies are possible.
