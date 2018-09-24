Lexi Thompson, LGPA Professional Golfer to visit the Tri-State

By Bethany Miller | September 24, 2018 at 2:16 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 2:16 PM

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - Lexi Thompson, LPGA professional golfer, will be coming to Victoria National to benefit the United Leasing & Finance Championship Golf Gives Back and other regional Not-for-Profits. Tickets for the event can be purchased on line at ulcgolf.com.

Event: Lexi Thompson, LPGA Professional Golfer, Golf Gives Back Charity Event

Location: Victoria National, Newburgh, Indiana

Date: Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Time: 11am – Meet-n-Greet With LPGA Professional, Lexi Thompson

Noon – Buffet Lunch by Victoria National (Sponsored by Brinker’s Jewelers)

12:20-1pm – Q&A with Lexi Thompson

1:15-2pm – Golf Demo at Practice Facility

Lexi Thompson burst onto the national golf scene when she was only 12 years old; by age 16, she was already a winner on the LPGA Tour. Now in her 20s, she continues as one of the top players in women's golf. Here is a list of the here major championship wins:

2011 Navistar LPGA Classic

2013 Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia

2013 Lorena Ochoa Invitational

2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship

2015 Meijer LPGA Classic

2015 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship

2016 Honda LPGA Thailand

2017 Kingsmill Championship

2017 Indy Women in Tech Championship

Other awards and honors include:

Winner, Vare Trophy (low scoring average), 2017

Member, USA Solheim Cup team, 2013, 2015, 2017

Member, USA Curtis Cup team, 2010

Golf Gives Back, Inc., is a new 501c3, 15-member Board of Directors formed to oversee all aspects of the United Leasing & Finance Championship. The mission of the Golf Gives Back board is to strive to make the United Leasing & Finance Championship a world class “must attend” entertainment experience for spectators, volunteers and tour players generating substantial charitable and economic impact(s) for our Regional community and value to its partners; thereby, promoting positive brand awareness for the Region. In 2018 Golf Gives Back, Inc. awarded Easterseals $50,000 for the construction of the Golf Gives Back Enrichment Studio.

The 2019 United Leasing Championship will take place April 22 – April 28, 2019 at Victoria National in Newburgh, Indiana. Victoria National is ranked by Golf Digest as the 45th best golf course in the United States. The golf course is 7,239 yard course was built by designer Tom Fazio in 1998.

