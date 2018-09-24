Lexi Thompson, LGPA Professional Golfer to visit the Tri-State

Golf Gives Back, Inc., is a new 501c3, 15-member Board of Directors formed to oversee all aspects of the United Leasing & Finance Championship. The mission of the Golf Gives Back board is to strive to make the United Leasing & Finance Championship a world class “must attend” entertainment experience for spectators, volunteers and tour players generating substantial charitable and economic impact(s) for our Regional community and value to its partners; thereby, promoting positive brand awareness for the Region. In 2018 Golf Gives Back, Inc. awarded Easterseals $50,000 for the construction of the Golf Gives Back Enrichment Studio.