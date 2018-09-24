Lane restrictions set to begin on SR 64 in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - Starting Monday, you could see some restrictions on State Road 64 in Gibson Co., right at the main interchange with Highway 41.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is prepping for a big paving project.
INDOT says contractors will restrict S.R. 64 to begin building a turn lane in advance of the upcoming paving project for the eastbound S.R. 64 to northbound U.S. 41 ramp. The turn lane will serve as a part of the detour route for the ramp closure.
Work on the turn lane is expected to be finished by the beginning of October, with the ramp closure to follow on or around Wednesday Oct. 3.
At this time, contractors will activate the temporary traffic signal at this location to begin directing traffic looking to go north on U.S. 41 to the ramp on the north side of the interchange.
Once the ramp is closed, it will remain closed for about two months depending upon weather conditions.
