ICYMI in NFL Week 3: When is a sack legal? Hard to know now

No way to know what is going to happen week to week in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills — considered by some the worst team in the league — and rookie QB Josh Allen went on the road as 16½-point underdogs and roughed up Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings 27-6. The Redskins — coming off a 12-point loss to the Colts — thumped Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The Detroit Lions went from 0-2 to 26-10 winners over Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the rest of the New England Patriots, who have lost by double digits twice in a row. The club that beat the Patriots by 11 last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars, turned in a stinker, a 9-6 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who started Blaine Gabbert.