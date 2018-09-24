Dapper Pig ‘Test Kitchen’ to include CBD oil infused drinks, food

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant is using CBD oil and hemp in its dishes and drinks.
This is actually the second time Dapper Pig has incorporated CBD oil into it’s “Test Kitchen” because the first one was such a hit.
The restaurant was booked before the kitchen opened and the chef expects an even bigger turn out this time around.
Oatmeal cookies, ice cream sandwiches, shrimp spring rolls just a few highlights from Dapper Pig’s CBD menu. Chef Wess Rose has toasting hemp and infused it into butter.
For the second time around, Dapper Pig is working with Beautiful Edibles of Newburgh to process the CBD fresh in the kitchen.
“We actually weigh everything out so we know exactly how much goes in each dose,” Wess Rose, Dapper Pig Chef, explained. "That way when you come in, we don’t try to overdose you and put you to sleep. We’ll actually know how much is going into each one. If you come in and have a cocktail, an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert, you will be feeling very good, but no so good that we fall asleep.
As we’ve reported, industrial hemp is legal in Indiana. Now, if you want to see what inspired these dishes and others from Monday’s “Test Kitchens,” check out Dapper Pig’s Facebook page for videos from Chef Rose.
