Dapper Pig ‘Test Kitchen’ to include CBD oil infused drinks, food

“We actually weigh everything out so we know exactly how much goes in each dose,” Wess Rose, Dapper Pig Chef, explained. "That way when you come in, we don’t try to overdose you and put you to sleep. We’ll actually know how much is going into each one. If you come in and have a cocktail, an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert, you will be feeling very good, but no so good that we fall asleep.