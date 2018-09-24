Bud’s Bar & Grill coming to Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new update to a story we previously told you about involving a new restaurant on Franklin Street.
Bud’s Bar & Grill was approved by the site review committee on Monday. It will be at the old Bud’s Harley Davidson location.
The new restaurant will be open to anyone 21 and over.
The menu is being worked on by the same chef at K.C.'s Marina Pointe.
Operations Manger Chad Brady says they're hoping to be open by Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Brady also added they have had their eye on this location for a while now.
"We’ve been looking forward to this going on 4-4.5 years now, so to finally get it done after all the time and money and all that, it’s a pretty good feeling,” explained Brady.
Also discussed at the meeting was a new multi-tenant building in the Promenade. That building will contain a new restaurant called “Wasabi.”
