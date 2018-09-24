Body pulled from Ohio River in McCracken Co. not missing Owensboro man, coroner says

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A body found in the Ohio River last week is not that of a missing Owensboro man.
43-year-old Steven Burks has been missing since September 9 after a boating accident.
Last Tuesday afternoon, McCracken County, KY deputies recovered a body from the Ohio River. It was initially thought that the body could be Burks, but the McCracken County coroner confirmed to 14 News Monday morning that it was not.
The coroner says they were able to tell it was not Burks because Burks has tattoos and the body did not.
The investigation into the body found in McCracken County and the search for Burks are ongoing.
