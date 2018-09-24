Attempted abduction under investigation in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - An attempted abduction is under investigation according to officials with the Kentucky State Police.
That incident may have been caught on surveillance footage according to police. The KSP Intelligence Branch is working with investigators to determined the registered owner of the vehicle used in the attempted abduction.
Officials said on Sept. 23 around 10:30 p.m., they received a complaint of an attempted, random abduction.
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s with black hair and a black goatee. Officials said he was driving a white Kia Soul near Mayfield when he attempted to abduct a random female juvenile.
The juvenile was able to fight and get away.
KSP is asking anyone with information to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or with the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.
