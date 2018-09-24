On alert for Tuesday storms. Cooler temps return midweek.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Close to an inch of rain soaked the Tri-State on Monday. More showers and storms are on the way for Tuesday. The Tri-State is in a marginal risk for severe, with areas north in the slight risk. Wind and hail would be the main threats with storms that become severe. Once the cold front drops through, skies will clear by mid-week. Daily highs will stay in the 70′s and lows will dip into the 50′s. Next rain chance appears on Sunday and Monday.