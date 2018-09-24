On Alert For Flooding & Thunderstorms

After record high temps last week, soaking rains will start last week of September. We are on Alert today and Tuesday for torrential rainfall and a few severe storms. Today will be the greater flooding threat while the risk for severe storms increase on Tuesday.
A Flash Flood Watch through this evening for Owensboro, Madisonville, Greenville, and Tell City. An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain will be likely through Tuesday.
We are under a Marginal Risk for severe storms later today but an upgraded Slight Risk on Tuesday afternoon/evening as a cold front punches through the area. The primary storm concern will be damaging winds.
Rain will end early Wednesday as high temps drop into the lower 70’s. Brighter on Thursday and Friday with high temps in the mid 70’s and low temps in the lower to mid-50’s.
