Victim suffers possible life threatening injuries after shooting

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - An early Sunday shooting, which left one person with possibly severe injuries, is under investigation.
According to the Owensboro Police Department news release, officers arrived to a home on east 17th Street for a possible shooting shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sunday. When OPD officers arrived they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
OPD stated in their press release, the victim’s injuries are potentially life threatening.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call OPD, 270-687-8888. You can also the anonymous tip-line by calling Crime Stoppers, 270-687-8484.
