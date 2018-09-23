USI Volleyball Gets Home Victory over Quincy

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (8-7, 2-5 GLVC) scored its first home Great Lakes Valley Conference victory Saturday evening over Quincy University (5-9, 0-6 GLVC) in four sets. Junior Amanda Jung led the Screaming Eagles with 13 kills, followed closely by junior Elexis Coleman, with twelve; the two tied with 14.5 points each.
Sophomore Casey Cepicky (St. Louis) and senior Erika Peoples (Bloomington, Illinois) each picked up a double-double in the match.
USI 25, Quincy 19
- The Eagles took the lead at 15-14 and put the Hawks away with a 5-1 run
- Junior Lindsey Stose (Elkhart, Indiana) posted a set-high five kills on seven attacks and added a block and a team-high three digs...Coleman posted four kills, including the last two of the set and added two blocks
- Cepicky got the attack rolling with nine assists while Peoples kept the pace with six of her own
- Three Eagles posted three digs in the set: Stose, senior Haley Limper (Springfield, Illinois) and junior Lizzy Gardner (Lafayette, Indiana)
USI 25, Quincy 22
- USI took a 6-5 lead, then held advantages of 10-5, 14-7 and 19-12 to cruise through the second set
- Jung led the Eagles with four kills, followed by Gardner and sophomore Alyssa Yochum (Columbia, Illinois) with two each
- Cepicky and Peoples each took a big leap toward their double-doubles marking five digs each to lead the Eagles...Peoples took the assists race five to three
- Junior Shawntel James (Elkhart, Indiana) posted three blocks in the frame en route to a match-high five
Quincy 25, USI 22
- The Hawks forced the Eagles to turn off cruise-control in the third by jumping out to a 6-2 lead that would never change hands in the set
- Coleman took command of the USI attack with six kills, while Jung and Yochum added three each to bring the Eagles back to a 21-21 draw
- Cepicky reached her double-double in the third with seven assists and five digs to lead USI in both categories
USI 25, Quincy 23
- The final set started with the same tone as the third but the Eagles would not be denied, dropping a 10-1 run on Quincy to regain the lead at 24-23 and finish on a James ace
- Jung returned as USI's kill leader with five, followed by three Eagles with two each: Coleman, James, and Stose
- Peoples added two digs in the final set, just enough to reach ten for her first double-double in 2018...Limper led USI in the frame with four
- USI's 10-1 run was posted between Jung, Stose and James: Jung dropped three kills, Stose added two, then James bookended the run with a kill to start and the ace to finish
Notes
- USI snapped a five-match losing streak and is now 2-1 in four-set matches...The Eagles have yet to go to five sets
- Casey Cepicky picked up her third-straight double-double, and fifth overall in 2018...Erika Peoplesposted her first of the season with a 20 assist-10 dig line
- Four Eagles took down double-digit digs in the match: Cepicky (14), Gardner (13), Limper (13) and Peoples (10)
- Shawntel James dropped five blocks on the Hawks, the most by and Eagle since Elexis Colemanposted six at the Hall of Fame City Challenge against Notre Dame College on September 1
- Not only did Jung and Coleman lead in kills, they also led in hitting percentage, .333 and .346 respectively
- The service ace at the conclusion for USI was the first in the match for the Eagles, and James' second on the year
On The Horizon
USI hits the road again for three matches, #11 Rockhurst University, William Jewell College and Bellarmine University before returning to the PAC on Friday, October 5 to host the reigning GLVC champion Lewis University at 7 p.m.
