USI Volleyball Gets Home Victory over Quincy

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (8-7, 2-5 GLVC) scored its first home Great Lakes Valley Conference victory Saturday evening over Quincy University (5-9, 0-6 GLVC) in four sets. Junior Amanda Jung led the Screaming Eagles with 13 kills, followed closely by junior Elexis Coleman, with twelve; the two tied with 14.5 points each.