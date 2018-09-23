Students volunteer to help build Mickey’s Kingdom

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - With only two days left in the construction of Mickey’s Kingdom, many people in the community spent their Saturday in a pair of work gloves.
Volunteers from different organizations and parts of the community braved the weather to help with the community build at Mickey's Kingdom. Even students that would normally still be in bed were out helping.
"Student leadership is about giving back to the community and helping other people," said Silvano Martinez. "This would be a great thing to do."
"It's been really great so far considering the fact that I get to hang out with some really cool people and also get to learn some new skills like construction," Mackenna McClernon told us.
Officials from Cedar Hall School say that opportunities like this are great for building a generous spirit in their students.
"They just get to see people in the community coming together to achieve the same goal, value of hard work," said Dalton Greenwell. "It's just great for them to be a part of this."
It gives the students something they can be proud of.
"It'll be really cool to see it finished considering that fact that I helped make it," Mackenna said.
Officials tell us that despite the bad weather they’re still expecting to have the project finished by the end of the day Sunday.
