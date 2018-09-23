Southeast Side Neighborhood Association celebrates 9 years

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Southeast Side Neighborhood Association gathered in the Covert Avenue Baptist Church basement to celebrate nine years of making their neighborhood a safer place.
Nine years ago when association president Tom Littlepage helped start this association, he wanted to help combat crime in his southeast Evansville neighborhood.
He felt that one of the best ways to do that was by getting to know everyone in the neighborhood. This allowed everyone to look out for each other.
That is what today’s picnic was all about. Over 80 people showed up to grab some food, and it’s events like this that Littlepage believes makes their neighborhood stronger and more safe.
“We ran out of food! We ran to the store and thought this is great! So as you can see, it’s getting more successful every year, more participation, and that’s what it’s all about. Neighbors communicating and participating with one another, that’s what makes the neighborhood better," said Littlepage.
Littlepage also mentioned that they are working on trying to expand their boundary from Boeke Road to Weinbach Avenue which would doubled their size.
