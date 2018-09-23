Memorial offensive line strong

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Memorial Tigers just continue to impress, improving to 6-0, as they steam-rolled yet another opponent, winning 42-6 over Reitz.
The Tigers returned plenty of experience, from last year’s state championship team, most notably Michael Lindauer, the Combs brothers, and a host of other play makers.
The biggest question during preseason workouts, was in the trenches. With the graduation of big tackle, Drew Hart, and other starting linemen, how would those groups fare?
Well, six games in, those units are playing very well.
Memorial’s men in the trenches will get a good test, in the big showdown, this Friday, against the also-unbeaten Central Bears.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.