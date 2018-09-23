KWC Men’s Soccer Battles Malone, to Scoreless Draw

CANTON, OH (WFIE) - Two periods of extra time weren't enough on Saturday as the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's soccer team battled to a 0-0 draw at Malone University.
The Panthers dominated the second half, out shooting the Pioneers 6-3 but neither team was able to find the back of the net. Both teams tallied five shots during extra time but strong goal keeping on both ends of the field kept the game scoreless.
Josh Barnett, led Wesleyan with four shots while Ben Protheroe tallied two. Victor Alhambra, Austin Moore, Preston Wright, John Landry, Jacob Lensing, Julian Gonzalez, Troy Alexander, Joseph Hobbs, and David Flores each recorded one.
Lucas Daunhauer played the full 110 minutes in net, holding the Pioneers scoreless while making four saves.
Wesleyan heads to Vienna, West Va. this week to take on Ohio Valley University on Thursday before returning home on Sunday to host Oakland City University.
