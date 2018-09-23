Bill Cosby to be sentenced on sexual assault charges this week

NORRISTOWN, PA (CNN) - Bill Cosby will be back in a Norristown, PA, court Monday for sentencing on his conviction of sexual assault.
Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts against him -- but the judge could impose a longer or shorter sentence.
The 81-year old actor was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his home near Philadelphia in 2004.
Some legal experts have said they don't think Cosby will spend any time behind bars.
Cosby's defense team is expected to appeal the guilty verdict and the judge could allow Cosby to remain on house arrest until the appeal is resolved.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.