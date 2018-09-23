Arts festival held at Haynie’s Corner

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Funk In the City held the 16th annual Haynie’s Corner Arts Festival.
The festival was buzzing with people who came to the music, food vendors and the artwork of over 100 artists. It didn't seem like the rain kept anybody away, as folks could be seen with umbrellas admiring the artwork.
John Fuchs is a local artist from Evansville who specializes in watercolors. He said that events like this allow him to make connections with people in the community and he is thankful that Evansville has an event like this to allow him to show the work he is passionate about.
“I am able to sell and people pay their hard earned money for something that I made, that I painted, that God gave me the ability to paint,” said John. “It is never lost on me, I am always amazed that I can do that and I am thankful for that gift.”
