On Alert for heavy rain and severe storms Monday and Tuesday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We are on Alert both Monday and Tuesday for heavy rain and a few severe storms. Monday looks like the greater heavy rain and flooding threat while the risk for severe storms with damaging winds is greater on Tuesday.
Our rain chances will increase overnight, and some heavy rain could be moving through the southeastern portions of the Tri-State right as many of us are starting our day.
Flash Flood Watches have already been issued for portions of the Tri-State in preparation for the additional rainfall.
In total, two to three more inches of rain are expected between tonight and Wednesday over areas that already picked up one to two inches of rain this weekend.
Most of the Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms Monday, which is a one out of five on the risk scale.
Our threat goes up to a Slight Risk on Tuesday, which is a two out of five. That means a few severe storms with damaging winds are possible both days, and there is a slightly better chance on Tuesday, but widespread severe weather is not expected either day.
The best chance of severe storms is Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The rain will taper off Wednesday morning, and the end of the week looks nice and dry with mostly sunny skies.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Monday and around 80° on Tuesday. The cold front bringing us those storms Tuesday will then drop our high temperatures into the low to mid 70s starting Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s tonight through Tuesday night but will drop into the mid to upper 50s for the second half of the week.
