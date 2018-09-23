Aces Volleyball Swept by Valparaiso

Evansville got off to a much better start in the second frame, taking its first lead of the match at 2-1. The defense did its job as block assists accounted for three of the Aces first five points of the set. Tam added a pair of service aces to help Evansville jump out to a 10-5 lead. The Crusaders inched their way back and eventually tied it up at 15-15 on an ace. Tam responded with her sixth kill to put UE back in front. Evansville continued to hold a slight lead when a kill by Alondra Vazquez gave the Aces set point, up 24-23. Valpo rallied with three in a row to take a 26-24 win and a 2-0 lead.