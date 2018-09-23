Aces Volleyball Swept by Valparaiso

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In the second contest of Missouri Valley Conference play, the University of Evansville volleyball team fell to Valapraiso by a 3-0 final inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
Junior Rachel Tam led UE (6-9, 0-2 MVC) once again with 11 kills while Kerra Cornist added eight. Allana McInnis posted 26 assists while Mildrelis Rodriguez and Alondra Vazquez recorded nine digs each. Allison Ketcham posted a game-high 14 kills to lead the Crusaders (15-2, 2-0 MVC).
Valparaiso began the night scoring the first three points. Rachel Tam got the Aces on the board with a kill, but the Crusaders continued to add to the lead, going up 10-4. From there, they took a 25-14 win. Kerra Cornist and Tam each had solid sets, posting four kills apiece.
Evansville got off to a much better start in the second frame, taking its first lead of the match at 2-1. The defense did its job as block assists accounted for three of the Aces first five points of the set. Tam added a pair of service aces to help Evansville jump out to a 10-5 lead. The Crusaders inched their way back and eventually tied it up at 15-15 on an ace. Tam responded with her sixth kill to put UE back in front. Evansville continued to hold a slight lead when a kill by Alondra Vazquez gave the Aces set point, up 24-23. Valpo rallied with three in a row to take a 26-24 win and a 2-0 lead.
The opening three points in the third set were tied before Valparaiso took the first multi-point lead at 6-3. They would later open up a 16-8 lead before putting themselves in position for the win up 23-14. UE made a final run at it, scoring four in a row, but the Crusaders were able to clinch the match on the strength of a 25-19 victory in game three.
UE is right back in action on Monday as the squad travels to Des Moines, Iowa for a 7 p.m. contest at Drake.
