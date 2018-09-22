Warmer and drier Sunday, heavy rain possible next week

TRISTATE (WFIE) - It has been a cool and rainy Saturday across the Tri-State just in time for the official start of fall! While the week ahead does look warmer, there is still plenty of rain in the forecast as well.
Scattered showers will remain possible through the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.
A few showers will linger over into Sunday, mainly for the southern half of the Tri-State, but that rain will taper of and become more scattered Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Our rain chances will increase once again as we head into Monday. Scattered showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible both Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80° both days.
I have added an Alert Day for Tuesday because it is possible we could see heavy rain and some strong or severe storms that afternoon and evening as that cold front swings through the region.
Our rain chances will taper off Wednesday morning, and the end of the week looks dry with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
