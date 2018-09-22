Alles auction gives back to Holy Name Catholic School

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Pieces from the estate of Herman and Mary Francis Alles were auctioned off today to benefit a local school.
Officials say that in the life the Alles family was very generous when it came to supporting the Henderson Community, in particular Holy Name Catholic Church. Now the Alles family is continuing to give back even after Herman and Mary Francis passed away.
“Mr. Alles was well known throughout his entire life to support our church and support our school so we were excited to hear it but it was no surprise," said President of Holy Name Catholic School Julie Eaden.
According to school officials, after their death, the Alles estate was donated to Holy Name Catholic Church and as the partner school of the church, school officials were able to retrieve some items. Eaden says that they found more than just auction items in that house.
“We found interesting things like their parents marriage certificates, their high school diplomas from Holy Name High School, they both graduated from Holy Name High School in 1939," Eaden said. "We found some of those really interesting pieces that support the history of our school.”
Items up for auction included kitchen ware, lawn equipment, furniture, and much more.
“The furniture pieces were kind of an added bonus to be able to now we can share those with the community," Eaden said. “We’re blessed to be able to share those things with the community and take the proceeds of that to help out the kids at our school.”
