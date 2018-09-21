Weather reporting station will be able to track severe weather

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) - A new weather reporting station in Webster County will help relay important information to the National Weather Service.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Baker Park on Thursday morning.
It's called the Mesonet. It will help track severe weather and monitor conditions.
It's also helpful for farmers. Officials say it's able to look at soil levels and can predict droughts.
In addition to the National Weather Service, the Mesonet will be linked with the Kentucky Climate Center in Bowling Green.
