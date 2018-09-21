Touchdown Live Week 6; Watch TDL at 10:35

By Jared Goffinet | September 21, 2018 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 2:27 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We will be following more than 20 games from around the Tri-State on this football Friday.

Here are the games we’re tracking for week six:

  • Owensboro Catholic @ Butler County - 7 p.m.
  • Fairfield @ Carmi-White - 7 p.m.
  • Harrison @ Central - 7 p.m.
  • Union County @ Crittenden County - 7 p.m.
  • McCracken County @ Daviess County - 7 p.m.
  • Vienna @ Edwards County - 7 p.m.
  • North Posey @ Forest Park - 6:30 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills @ Gibson Southern - 7 p.m.
  • Apollo @ Graves County - 7 p.m.
  • Hopkins County Central @ Logan County - 7 p.m.
  • Calloway County @ Madisonville North-Hopkins - 7 p.m.
  • Castle @ Mater Dei - 7 p.m.
  • Reitz @ Memorial - 7 p.m.
  • Washington @ Mt. Carmel - 6:30 p.m.
  • Boonville @ Mt. Vernon - 7 p.m.
  • Bosse @ North - 7 p.m.
  • Henderson County @ Ohio County - 7 p.m.
  • Jasper @ Princeton - 7 p.m.
  • Pike Central @ South Spencer - 6:30 p.m.
  • Southridge @ Tell City - 6:30 p.m.
  • Hancock County @ Todd County Central - 7 p.m.
  • North Knox @ Vincennes Lincoln - 6 p.m.
  • Tecumseh @ W. Washington - 6:30 p.m.

Be sure to watch Touchdown Live, starting at 10:35 p.m., on the 14 Sports app, or on the 14 News Facebook page.

