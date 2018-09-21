Touchdown Live Week 6; Watch TDL at 10:35

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We will be following more than 20 games from around the Tri-State on this football Friday.
- Owensboro Catholic @ Butler County - 7 p.m.
- Fairfield @ Carmi-White - 7 p.m.
- Harrison @ Central - 7 p.m.
- Union County @ Crittenden County - 7 p.m.
- McCracken County @ Daviess County - 7 p.m.
- Vienna @ Edwards County - 7 p.m.
- North Posey @ Forest Park - 6:30 p.m.
- Heritage Hills @ Gibson Southern - 7 p.m.
- Apollo @ Graves County - 7 p.m.
- Hopkins County Central @ Logan County - 7 p.m.
- Calloway County @ Madisonville North-Hopkins - 7 p.m.
- Castle @ Mater Dei - 7 p.m.
- Reitz @ Memorial - 7 p.m.
- Washington @ Mt. Carmel - 6:30 p.m.
- Boonville @ Mt. Vernon - 7 p.m.
- Bosse @ North - 7 p.m.
- Henderson County @ Ohio County - 7 p.m.
- Jasper @ Princeton - 7 p.m.
- Pike Central @ South Spencer - 6:30 p.m.
- Southridge @ Tell City - 6:30 p.m.
- Hancock County @ Todd County Central - 7 p.m.
- North Knox @ Vincennes Lincoln - 6 p.m.
- Tecumseh @ W. Washington - 6:30 p.m.
