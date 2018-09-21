Tell City Law Enforcement accepting donations for first responders

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department wants to make sure that first responders are not forgotten about. They are doing their part to make sure their counterparts down south are taken care of.
Officers have been bagging up sack lunches to get ready and send them to Florence, South Carolina.
It is a joint effort with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office and Perry County FOP.
Donations from the community help fill the bags to make sure first responders know they will have a meal while on duty.
“Our officers are out in the cars, you know, for extended periods of time beyond the hours that they normally work. Stores are taken out, convenient stores are taken out. They don’t have places to get food, drinks. So this is convenient to make brown paper sack lunches for them that they can just throw in their cars to have something and in high protein," said Cassandra Dickenson of the Tell City Police Department.
So far, they believe they have enough donations to fill 500 bags, but they hope to be able to deliver 1000.
They will be accepting donations at the police department until Sunday when they plan to deliver the bags to South Carolina.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.