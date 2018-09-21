Men’s golf heads to NKU for weekend tournament

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - A busy start to the season continues for the University of Evansville men’s golf team as the Purple Aces travel to Batavia, Ohio for the NKU Fall Classic.
Hosted by Elks Run Golf Club, the tournament will feature 36 holes on Sunday and 18 more on Monday. It has taken place each season since 2015. Joining Evansville in the event are: Northern Kentucky, Detroit Mercy, Green Bay, Morehead State, Robert Morris, St. Francis (Pa.) and Thomas More.
Play each day begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. ET. Par is 71 and yardage is set for 6,845.
Jessie Brumley was the top performer on Sunday as the Aces took 13th place in the EKU Intercollegiate. Brumley carded a 1-under 69 to post the top round of the weekend for the Aces. His effort saw him finish the three rounds with a 224, third on the UE team and tied for 60th overall.
Leading the team was Dallas Koth. After recording scores of 74 and 72 on Saturday, Koth notched a 73 on his way to a 219, tying for 35th. Spencer Wagner finished the tournament one behind Koth with a 220. His final round score checked in at a 75.
Finishing third on the team with a 224 was Burmley while Noah Reese followed him with a 225. Matthew Ladd completed the UE contingent with a 228 after carding a 73 on Sunday, his lowest round of the tournament.
