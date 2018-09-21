Man left sexually explicit messages on USI students' cars, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Newburgh man is in jail after authorities say he left sexually explicit messages on the cars of female students at the University of Southern Indiana.
Aaron Douglas Otto, 31, is facing charges of intimidation and harassment.
USI’s patrol unit started an investigation into the notes when they were brought to their attention a couple of weeks ago.
The Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office says the notes were explicit in nature, suggested sexual activity in graphic detail and seemed to refer specifically to each woman.
Deputies say only three notes were reported to them, but it’s possible that more were thrown away and not reported.
The sheriff’s office was able to connect the notes to Otto by testing them for fingerprints.
