Homecoming queen’s act of kindness toward classmate goes viral

Zebony Davis, a senior on homecoming court @ Turner Co. HS, asked Faith Hobbs, a senior w/ Down Syndrome, to escort her.



When Zebony won Homecoming Queen, they tried to put the crown on her. Instead, she said "Give it to Faith." I love this <3



(Photo: EJ Eldridge) @WALBNews10 pic.twitter.com/TBpakrn8Sh