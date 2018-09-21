Happening today: Press conference held at Methodist Hospital

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - On Thursday afternoon, 14 News learned a press conference will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Methodist Hospital. The email was sent by a Deaconess Marketing Specialist.
No other information was released in this email. Both companies have continued to decline comments on a possible affiliation.
In July, 14 News learned new information. According to a release sent to employees, the plan allows Methodist to remain independent, with some support from Deaconess.
Methodist Hospital CEO, Barry Nolen, said in the release the relationship will strengthen the ability of both Henderson and Union Counties to meet the needs of patients.
14 News plans to live stream Friday’s press conference and will have updates throughout the day on 14 News.
