Fire burns 30 acres of corn in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - A large field fire was sparked Thursday afternoon in Gibson County as farmers were harvesting their corn.
Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared details and pictures on their Facebook page.
They believe the fire was sparked by a bearing that went out on a combine used by KiHi farms in their field southwest of Princeton.
Firefighters say the first crews to arrive had to call for help from Owensville, Fort Branch, and Haubstadt.
They say most of the equipment was pulled out of the field, but the tracks on the tractor caught fire. Once it was out, a firefighter was able to get it and drive the tractor away from the fire.
It was under control in about an hour.
Firefighters say about 30 acres of standing corn burned. No one was hurt.
KiHi Farms posted video of the large flames on their Facebook page.
