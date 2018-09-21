Event raises money for CASA

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Dozens of people gathered for an event to raise money for a good cause in Evansville.
CASA teamed up with Shoe Carnival and several local businesses to host their annual Walk the Runway fashion show.
Several CASA kids and volunteers strutted their stuff on the runway modeling the latest fashions donated by Shoe Carnival. There was also a silent auction with drinks and appetizers.
Organizers say the main focus of the event is the children who CASA serves, as well as the volunteers.
