Corporation spearheading new effort to connect women in business

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is spearheading a new effort to connect women in business.
A group of local women came together on Friday to network and hear about how to make the most of their careers.
CEOs, entrepreneurs, and many others made up a diverse audience focused on empowering women in the workplace.
Officials say gatherings like this are rare but can have a huge impact. This is the second of four meetings they plan to do across the state.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.