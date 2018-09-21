Cooler, wet start to the weekend.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Showers and storms fired just south of the Tri-State on Friday afternoon. Additional rain and a few thunderstorms will move in Friday evening and Saturday. Severe risk appears low at this point. Much cooler air will filter in on Saturday with highs only rising to near 70. Sunday will bring mid-70′s. An active pattern on the way for next week with a daily chance for showers Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will stay near the normal high of 79-degrees.