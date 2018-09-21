Catnapping volunteer is the hero we need right now

(WAVE) - A Wisconsin man’s cat-naps have made him an internet star. Terry is a volunteer at the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay.
He came in to the shelter one day and said he'd like to help out by brushing the cats. He even brought his own brush.
A Safe Haven Facebook post says that Terry accidentally falls asleep, but the cats don't seem to mind.
The retired Spanish teacher became a celebrity after the Facebook post went viral, shared hundreds of thousands of times.
A recent fundraiser in Terry’s name has raised more than $16,000 for the cats he loves.
