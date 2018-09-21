AT&T’s $10k grant benefits ECHO Housing high school tutoring program

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - High schoolers living in poverty are now getting extra help to make sure they have the tools for a successful future.
On Thursday, AT&T Indiana announced an AT&T Aspire contribution to the ECHO Housing Corp. in Evansville in support of a tutoring program for homeless high school students.
AT&T Indiana President Bill Soards presented a check for $10,000 to ECHO’s Interim Executive Director Chris Metz in the children’s classroom located inside Lucas Place off Baker St.
“Seeing ECHO and AT&T team up to help some kids who really need it is tremendous,” Mayor Winnecke said. “Both of these organizations have had a positive impact on our community for a long time, and we are grateful for their continued efforts.”
Through the AT&T Aspire initiative, AT&T helps provide access to education and training people need to get and keep good jobs.
With the help of the grant, families like ECHO resident Rachel Brown’s will greatly benefit. Brown says three of her four children live with her in her Lucas Place apartment. She says everyday her boys use the classroom to do their homework, which is now full of new iPADs, a printer and computers. Thanks to the generous donation, the classroom will also feature greater and faster internet connection and more tutors for one-on-one time.
“I don’t want my kids to grow up not giving it their all and not giving up on themselves," said Brown. “I will do anything...and I mean anything to keep my children from walking down the same road I did."
