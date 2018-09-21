Alert for storms today, much cooler tomorrow

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We are on Alert today for the possibility of some strong storms this afternoon and evening, but that rain will also usher in some much cooler weather.
It looks like our streak of 90s is finally coming to an end today, but high temperatures will still be unseasonably warm in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are likely today. It looks like we will get one round of rain late morning through midday and another round later in the afternoon and evening.
We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which is a one out of five on the risk scale, so some of those storms, mainly this afternoon and evening, could be strong or severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Although the severe weather threat will come to an end, scattered showers will continue overnight and throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures will fall to around 60° tonight but may only climb back into the upper 60s Saturday, which is also the official start of fall.
Another system will bring us more rain early next week, but high temperatures will even out to more seasonable levels in the mid to upper 70s.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.