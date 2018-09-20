Valley play opens on Friday for UE volleyball

UE faces the Ramblers on Friday before the Crusaders come to town on Saturday; the Aces then take to the road for a Monday evening match in Des Moines; all three matches are set to begin at 7 p.m. Last weekend, the Aces finished up the non-conference slate at the Flyer Invitational in Dayton, Ohio. Rachel Tam was named to the All-Tournament Team for her efforts, which included 15 kills against the Flyers.