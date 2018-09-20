Several crews respond to potential child drowning in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - Several crews responded to the scene of a potential child drowning.
It happened in the 3700 block of Arbor Pointe Drive, near the Warrick Trail Apartments in Newburgh, around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
We’re told the child is between two and three-years-old.
A sheriff’s deputy told us the child was out of the water when they arrived on the scene and saw family members and bystanders performing CPR. First responders also performed CPR.
The child was taken to Deaconess Gateway. There is no word on the child’s condition.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
